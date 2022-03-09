Crime Man charged with throwing Molotov cocktails, smashing neighbors’ cars in Manchester, N.H. The man is facing multiple felony charges related to the recent incidents. Aladin Muminovic Manchester, N.H. police

A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used Molotov cocktails and a baseball bat to damage cars and bother his neighbors.

Aladdin Muminocvic, 35, is being charged with three counts of use of a Molotov cocktail, felony charges; one felony count of criminal mischief; and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of Granite and West streets for a report of a man using a baseball bat to damage cars, according to Manchester police.

“Witnesses told police they heard multiple loud bangs coming from the street, when they looked outside they saw the back of a car smashed and someone walking away,” police said. Surveillance video also captured the same suspect allegedly hitting another parked car multiple times with a bat, officials said.

This was the third time recently that police had been called to the area. Authorities had gone to the same neighborhood the previous day after someone reported fragments of glass in their driveway, according to authorities.

Using surveillance footage, police saw what looked like a Molotov cocktail incendiary device being thrown from the east side of the building. Police investigated the glass, as well as a wick and bottle stopper found in the driveway, all of which were thought to be part of a Molotov cocktail, police said.

“The caller explained that this has been an ongoing issue and last week two Molotov cocktails were thrown at their vehicles,” police said.

One of the victims spoke about his concerns for safety while these seemingly random events were going on.

“It was very dangerous,” he told Boston 25. “It could’ve turned tragic.”

