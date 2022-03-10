Crime Driver crashes stolen car into backhoe, truck in downtown Boston while evading police The driver had reportedly stolen a car in New Bedford.

A person driving a stolen car crashed into a backhoe and a truck in downtown Boston Thursday afternoon in an attempt to evade police, NBC 10 Boston reported.

State Police told the news channel that they tried to stop a car that was stolen in New Bedford in the area of Merrimac and New Chardon Streets around 12:40 p.m. The driver of the stolen car didn’t stop for police.

I’ve seen 2 men taken into custody after this crash. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/555iaepiC1 — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) March 10, 2022

Police did not ensue a chase, NBC 10 Boston reported, but the car still crashed into nearby construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Street.

No one was harmed in the crash, but two people were arrested after the crash, the news channel said.