Driver crashes stolen car into backhoe, truck in downtown Boston while evading police

A person driving a stolen car crashed into a backhoe and a truck in downtown Boston Thursday afternoon in an attempt to evade police, NBC 10 Boston reported.
State Police told the news channel that they tried to stop a car that was stolen in New Bedford in the area of Merrimac and New Chardon Streets around 12:40 p.m. The driver of the stolen car didn’t stop for police.
Police did not ensue a chase, NBC 10 Boston reported, but the car still crashed into nearby construction equipment on Merrimac Street at Lancaster Street.
No one was harmed in the crash, but two people were arrested after the crash, the news channel said.
