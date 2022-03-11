Crime Car slams into Chanel store on Newbury Street as part of purse heist Police were called to the store around 4:30 a.m. Friday. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Around 20 pocketbooks were stolen from the Chanel store on Newbury Street on Friday morning after a car drove into the storefront as part of the heist, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to the store around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. There, a gray Nissan Altima was found stuck in the front of the storefront, police said. No one was inside the vehicle, and police didn’t find anyone in the store, either.

Witnesses told police they saw a male, wearing all black, run to a white SUV. He reportedly called to a woman, who was also wearing all black and was in a hurry. The SUV is thought to be a late-model Jeep, white with silver trim, according to police.

The SUV reportedly took off down Newbury Street toward Massachusetts Avenue. No arrests had been made as of later Friday morning. The building, meanwhile, was deemed structurally sound by the Boston Fire Department.