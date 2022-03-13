Crime Car driven into Newbury St. Chanel store during heist reportedly stolen from Uber driver The driver got out of his car to grab a delivery and left the car running. Thieves used car to smash and grab at the Chanel store on Newbury Street early Friday morning. David Ryan/Globe Staff

On Friday, a car was driven into the front of a Chanel store on Newbury Street as part of a heist where 20 pocketbooks were stolen. Two thieves drove the car into the store as a means of breaking in around 4:30 a.m. and then took off, police said.

According to WCVB-TV, that car belonged to Uber driver Amir Forghany, who used it for work.

The news channel reported that Forghany was at a McDonald’s in Somerville early Friday morning for his last delivery of the night when he came out of the restaurant to see that his 2012 Nissan Altima was gone.

He told WCVB that he had left his car running while he ran into the restaurant to get the order.

“I’ve had one of those dreams where my car is stolen, I wake up, it’s a dream — thank God. Except, this happened. It’s reality,” Forghany told the news channel.

“I just feel so violated. You know, that’s your car. I’ve had that car for three years and I put money into it and all that. And now it’s all that job in vain.”

Forghany filed a police report before going home to sleep for the night. The next morning, he told WCVB, police called him to tell him they’d found his car, but it was smashed into the front of a store.

Forghany told the news station he’s trying to get a new car but wants to warn others not to make the same mistake.

No arrests have been made in connection with the heist as of Sunday evening.