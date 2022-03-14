Crime Boston Public Schools employee charged with receiving sexual images from a minor Ernest Logan, 31, was a technician at TechBoston Academy, officials said.

A Boston Public Schools employee is facing charges after he allegedly solicited sexual images from a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Ernest Logan, 31, was arrested Friday and arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on two counts of lascivious posing of a child in a state of nudity.

According to the DA’s office, Logan was a technician at TechBoston Academy, and was known to the family through that position.

A relative of the child found communications between the child and Logan, including messages where Logan allegedly encouraged the victim to send him sexual images, officials said. The victim complied, and the relative told police, according to officials.

Bail was set at $3,000, with orders that Logan stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and stay away from the victim’s home and school.

In a statement, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson told WHDH-TV that “Boston Public Schools prioritizes the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff and works to ensure all members of our community feel safe and supported in our schools.

“We also work swiftly when informed that a member of our community has done something that is counter to that shared value. While we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident, we can confirm that a member of the community has been placed on leave and we are cooperating with the Boston Police Department and their investigation.”