Crime Driver allegedly strikes Seekonk police officer while fleeing shoplifting scene The officer was treated for minor injuries and was ready to work his next shift, police said.

A Providence, Rhode Island man is facing a variety of charges after he allegedly struck a police officer while fleeing the Home Depot in his car after an alleged shoplifting incident in Seekonk.

Albert Rosario, 32, is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, using a motor vehicle to commit a felony, failure to stop for police, shoplifting, unlicensed operation, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He also faces some traffic charges, according to WCVB.

He also had nine warrants out of Massachusetts prior to the Monday incident, the news station reported.

Officers were called to the Home Depot on Highland Avenue around noon for a report of a larceny. Upon arrival, Rosario allegedly tried to flee the scene and got into his vehicle, according to WCVB.

Officers tried to get Rosario out of the car, but he put the car in gear, their report stated. Rosario then allegedly struck one officer with his vehicle, and drove at a couple more.

The officer was treated for minor injuries. The officer was ready to work his next shift, Seekonk police said.

Rosario, meanwhile, allegedly crashed in East Providence after striking other vehicles. He was taken into custody there, according to police.