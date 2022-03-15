Crime Woman stabbed to death in Roxbury Police have a man in custody for the murder.

Boston police have a man in custody for a stabbing murder that happened Tuesday morning.

Police said that at 8:48 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a death investigation at 1050 Tremont St. in Roxbury. When they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.

Police said they found a man at the scene and took him to a local hospital where he was placed under arrest for the murder. He is still at the hospital being treated and evaluated.

Police said they are actively investigating the circumstances and facts surrounding the incident. They urge anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to give an anonymous tip can call 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Police said they will stringently protect the identities of anyone who wants to help the investigation anonymously.