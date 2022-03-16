Crime 2 arrested in Virginia for fatal shooting of Boston man in Brockton They pair were stopped by state police in Chesterfield, Virginia.

A Boston man is dead and two people are under arrest in Virginia as a result of a shooting in Brockton on Tuesday.

Brockton police said they got multiple calls around 4:45 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 401 East St. When they arrived on scene, first responders found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim was taken to Brockton Hospital where he died. He has been identified as 24-year-old Brima Koroma, of Boston.

Brockton police said they contacted Massachusetts State Police and investigated the shooting, resulting in arrest warrants for 33-year-old Brendan Fernandes, of Brockton, and 25-year-old Destiny Fontes Silie, of Warwick, Rhode Island. The pair were seen driving away from the shooting in a blue sedan.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that around noon that day, Virginia State Police stopped a blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia. Fernandes and Silie were in the car and were arrested.

The pair had driven approximately 570 miles before they were caught.

Brendan Fernandes and Destiny Silie drove from Brockton, MA, to Chesterfield, VA, before getting arrested.

The pair will face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Brockton where Fernandes will be arraigned for murder and Silie will be charged with accessory after the fact of a murder.