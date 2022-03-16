Crime Boston police release sketch of Brighton break-in suspect A Brighton woman reportedly awoke to find a man watching her sleep early Tuesday morning.

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in a Brighton break-in early Tuesday morning.

At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning a woman in Brighton awoke to find a strange man, “just staring down at her,” while she slept according to an interview with NBC10 Boston.

The woman was able to chase the intruder out of her home, but police were unable to apprehend him. She described the man as a white male, with a slim build, standing about 5’6”, wearing a dark, possibly North Face brand, fleece, and dark-colored jeans.

Police posted a sketch of the suspect to Facebook, asking community members who have any information to call 617-343-4256.

The suspect is also reportedly connected to two other incidents of lurking outside the fire escapes of buildings near 1412 Commonwealth Avenue late on Monday night, and near the area of 6 Camelot Court in Brighton early Tuesday morning.

Advertisement:

Following the incident, police found a chair near the victim’s first-floor bedroom window. To prevent future break-ins, police advised the public to angle their blinds up when closing them, to use safe locks, and to avoid buzzing people you’re unfamiliar with into buildings.