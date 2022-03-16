Man arrested for reportedly impersonating police officer, soliciting sex at Mass. and Cass

Newsletter Signup
Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police arrested a man attempting to impersonate a state trooper and elicit sexual acts in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard yesterday.
Mohammed Elawad, of Norwood, applied stickers to his car and wore police-like clothing in his attempt to imitate a police officer, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Elawad was arrested while allegedly eliciting sexual acts in return for money from a woman in his car. He threatened to arrest the woman if she didn’t do as he asked, claiming he was a state trooper. The woman was able to leave Elawad’s car, according to police.
70-year-old Charles Saia was also arrested in the same operation and was charged with paying for sexual conduct, distribution of a Class B narcotic, and possession of a Class B narcotic.
Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, and charged with paying for sexual conduct and impersonating a police officer. MSP and BPD said the man has no affiliation with law enforcement.
