Crime Teacher and student shot outside Dorchester school

A teacher and a student were shot outside a Dorchester school early Tuesday evening, Boston police report.

Boston Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long said during a press conference that Boston police responded to the parking lot of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester around 5:40 p.m. for a report that two people were shot.

When Boston police arrived, he said they found that a 31-year-old male teacher and 17-year-old male student were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Long said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the student and teacher were in the parking lot preparing for a school event when someone opened fire on them.

“Obviously, this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances,” Long said. “School is supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence.”

“This is an unacceptable situation,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during the conference. “And we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, our parks, our communities, are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that there will be no school tomorrow at TechBoston Academy, and crisis teams will be available for students. Boston police will also be increasing their presence in the area.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect.