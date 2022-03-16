Crime Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns at South Station, police say John Pierre, 25, purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing them in the Boston area, according to authorities. Boston Police Department

Boston police seized 11 handguns at South Station on Monday from a Tennessee man, who they allege purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing the weapons locally.

John Pierre, 25, of Lutts, Tennessee, was arrested without incident at the station following an investigation between Boston police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Massachusetts State Police; and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, city police said in a statement Tuesday.

“As a result of their combined efforts, officers were able to safely recover eleven handguns along with sixteen magazines and several boxes of ammunition,” police said. “After a lengthy investigation it was discovered that Pierre had purchased a quantity of firearms out of state and was planning to travel to the Boston area to illegally distribute these firearms to various individuals.”

Advertisement:

Pierre arrived at South Station around 2:25 p.m. on Monday and was seen carrying a backpack that “appeared to be weighted down,” authorities said.

“Pierre walked toward the escalator while alternating the bag between both hands to distribute the weight of the bag,” police said. “As Pierre continued down the escalator, he was met by law enforcement officers where he was safely placed under arrest and charged with several counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”

He was slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, officials said.