Chelmsford police ask for help identifying this bank robbery suspect

The Chelmsford Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

At around 4:10 p.m. police received a report of a robbery at Eastern Bank on Chelmsford Street, according to a statement from police.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the counter and demanded cash from the teller, but was unarmed. He then ran from the scene down Glen Avenue towards Katrina Drive allegedly holding an unknown sum of money.

Police were unable to find the suspect after searching the area.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man wearing a black gaiter as a mask, a Celtics knit beanie, a brown zip-up hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

Chelmsford Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or subject to call 978-256-2521, extension 0, and ask for Detective Sergeant Carlo.