Crime Teacher shot outside Boston school ID’d; DA addresses students The teacher and the student are said to have suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. A bus arrives at TechBoston Academy in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Thursday. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

A teacher and a student were shot and injured in the TechBoston Academy parking lot in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Police were called to 9 Peacevale Road — the parking lot — around 5:40 p.m., according to WCVB. The teacher was identified by the Boston Teachers Union as Khelmon Bethel, 31, and the student was said to be 17. They were on a fan bus headed for a basketball game. Their injuries are thought to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden addressed students Thursday morning.

“You are all part of this foundation,” he reportedly said. “Your strength is what keeps it strong. So I want to make a deal with you today. Our part of the deal is to do whatever it takes to find the people who did this and make sure they can’t do it again. Your part of the deal is to stay strong, help each other, and send healing thoughts to the people who got hurt.”

Advertisement:

The school’s boys basketball team was set to play Watertown High School as part of the final four in the MIAA Division Three state tournament, according to WCVB.

“TechBoston has had a difficult week, but we found joy watching our basketball team play their hearts out this year,” the school said in a tweet. “It was a tough loss against [Watertown High School] tonight, but thank you to these boys for showing up for our school when we needed a bright spot. We are so proud of you.”

TechBoston has had a difficult week, but we found joy watching our basketball team play their hearts out this year. It was a tough loss against @watertownhigh tonight, but thank you to these boys for showing up for our school when we needed a bright spot. We are so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/ErND3scFwU — TechBoston Academy (@tbaupdates) March 16, 2022

Classes were canceled Wednesday, but the school building was open for anyone who wanted counseling and support, according to WCVB.

“This is an unacceptable situation and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, parks and communities are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, as reported by the news station. “We will make sure that this is an incident that we quickly address, and make sure that our school communities have what they need to process and heal.”