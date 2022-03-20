Crime Police investigating after Boston College student reportedly assaulted in Brookline The incident happened on Beacon Street early Friday morning. Anyone with information concerning the incident can contact the Brookline Police Department at 617-730-2222 or Boston College Police at 617-552-4444. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A female Boston College student reported she was assaulted while walking off campus early Friday morning.

The incident is being investigated by Brookline Police.

The unnamed female student said she was touched inappropriately while walking in the area of 1432 Beacon Street in Brookline, according to the Boston College Police Department’s community awareness bulletin.

The suspect was described as a man around 5’8″, wearing a hoodie.

Brookline Police also provided safety measures for traveling at night in their statement. They reminded the public to travel in groups at night, to only use well-lit, designated pathways, and to avoid being distracted by phone calls or by using headphones.

They also said if there is anyone behaving in a suspicious way in the area of Boston College or on campus, to call the Boston College Police Department or dial 911 immediately.

