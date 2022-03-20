Crime Lynn man stabbed in driveway of Saugus home The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital but his condition is unknown.

A Lynn man was stabbed in the driveway of a Saugus home early Sunday morning, Saugus police announced.

Police said that around 3:05 a.m., they responded to a home on Bristow Street for a report of a disturbance in the driveway of the home. When they arrived, they found a Lynn man in his late 20s suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, police said. His current condition is unknown.

No further information has been released, but police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.