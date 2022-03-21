Man shot on MBTA bus after verbal altercation, police say

Newsletter Signup
A man was shot Monday morning on an MBTA bus in Mattapan after a verbal altercation with the shooter, according to transit police.
The man, who is 30, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital. The shooting took place at about 10:25 a.m. when the bus was near Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue.
No arrests had been made as of later Monday morning. The incident remained under investigation.
