Crime Man shot on MBTA bus after verbal altercation, police say The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was expected to survive.

A man was shot Monday morning on an MBTA bus in Mattapan after a verbal altercation with the shooter, according to transit police.

The man, who is 30, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital. The shooting took place at about 10:25 a.m. when the bus was near Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

No arrests had been made as of later Monday morning. The incident remained under investigation.

Breaking: massive search underway in Mattapan for suspect after shooting on MBTA bus on Morton Street..victim has been rushed to the hospital #7News pic.twitter.com/LCsVzySFTG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 21, 2022