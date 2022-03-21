Man wanted in deadly Norwood shooting found in Florida

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Boston man in Norwood was captured last week in Florida, according to Norwood police.
Ernest Payne was the alleged shooter in the murder of Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park. Police were called to Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 for a report of multiple gunshots.
Lewis-Johnson was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital via medical helicopter. He did not survive an emergency surgery, authorities said at the time.
Payne and Anthony Loper-Feaster were identified as persons of interest “within days of the murder,” Norwood police said in a Facebook post. Loper-Feaster turned himself in in the weeks after the shooting. Payne, meanwhile, had remained on the run.
The investigation included the U.S. Marshals, the state police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, state police CPAC, and the Norwood police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the post said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.