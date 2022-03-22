Crime Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing dog in clothes dryer The dog, believed to be a chihuahua, was taken by authorities for treatment. Boston Police Headquarters. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

A Dorchester man is facing charges after he allegedly began choking a small dog and then threw it in a clothes dryer and turned it on.

Justin Williams, 32, is being charged with cruelty to animals. He was arrested at his home on a warrant last Wednesday and was arraigned in Dorchester District Court, according to Boston police.

The investigation began around 2:24 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Authorities went to Williams’s home after “receiving a disturbing video” that allegedly showed him choking the dog and yelling profanities at it.

“A second video later showed the suspect throwing the dog into a clothes dryer and setting it on the highest possible temperature before turning it on,” according to police.

Police “acted immediately,” and animal control was able to take the dog and bring it for treatment. The investigation then continued and is currently ongoing, authorities said.