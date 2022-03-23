Crime Police chase stolen Boston Children’s Hospital bus down I-95 The driver drove down I-93 and I-95 trying to evade police.

A suspect is in custody after they allegedly stole a shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Hospital and led police in a high speed chase down I-95 Wednesday afternoon, Boston 25 News reported.

The news channel reported that at 1:04 p.m., an unattended shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Hospital Blackfan Circle was reported stolen. Police started tracking the bus through the bus’s GPS system.

The suspect drove south on I-93 towards Braintree, Boston 25 News reported. Soon, hospital security tracked down the van transferring to I-95 towards Rhode Island.

Within two minutes, the news channel reported, Massachusetts State Police were able to find the bus, and a car chase ensued. The pursuit continued down to Exit 13A on Route 140 in Mansfield. State Police stopped chasing the shuttle to ensure public safety after it was seen speeding down West Street.

A trooper saw the shuttle turn into a parking lot off of West Street soon after, Boston 25 News reported. The suspect attempted to hide under the bus when officers arrived on scene, but was promptly arrested.

In a statement to the news channel, Boston Children’s Hospital said “We are grateful nobody was harmed.”

No further information has been released.