Reading police need help identifying the suspect in a series of car break-ins One woman said she opened her car door and knew someone had been inside.

Reading Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a string of 15 car break-ins Tuesday night. The image was taken on a Ring doorbell camera.

The break-ins have been reported on Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Ave, Center Ave, Crosby Rd, and Sweetser Ave, according to a Facebook post from Reading Police. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home security footage for any additional images of the suspect.

7News reporter Lisa Gresci tweeted information about the incident. One woman said she opened her car door and knew someone had been inside, according to Gresci.

Reading police are looking for this man in connection to a string of car break ins spanning several streets last night. A home security system got a very clear shot of his face.



One woman tells us she opened her car door and immediately knew someone had been inside. @7News pic.twitter.com/4ugWMGWOGU — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 23, 2022

If anyone is able to identify the suspect they are asked to call Detective Robert MacHugh at 781-942-6755 or if they wish to remain anonymous to text 847-411.

Police also advised the public to lock their vehicles to prevent future break-ins. All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, according to police.