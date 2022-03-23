Reading police need help identifying the suspect in a series of car break-ins

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Reading Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a string of 15 car break-ins Tuesday night. The image was taken on a Ring doorbell camera.
The break-ins have been reported on Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Ave, Center Ave, Crosby Rd, and Sweetser Ave, according to a Facebook post from Reading Police. Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home security footage for any additional images of the suspect.
7News reporter Lisa Gresci tweeted information about the incident. One woman said she opened her car door and knew someone had been inside, according to Gresci.
If anyone is able to identify the suspect they are asked to call Detective Robert MacHugh at 781-942-6755 or if they wish to remain anonymous to text 847-411.
Police also advised the public to lock their vehicles to prevent future break-ins. All vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, according to police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.