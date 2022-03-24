Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Saugus police are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police said that at 3:54 p.m., they were called to a business in Saugus Center. The person said someone had come into their business because there was a stabbing nearby.
Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.
An initial investigation indicates that the boy was stabbed near Raddin Terrace, police said.
Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.
Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.