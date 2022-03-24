Crime Saugus police are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy The boy was likely stabbed near Raddin Terrace, police said. Saugus police are investigating a stabbing near Raddin Terrace. Saugus Police Department

Saugus police are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said that at 3:54 p.m., they were called to a business in Saugus Center. The person said someone had come into their business because there was a stabbing nearby.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

An initial investigation indicates that the boy was stabbed near Raddin Terrace, police said.

Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.