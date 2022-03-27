Crime Middleborough High School vandalized with swastika, hateful language Police have released images of the suspects. Middleborough High School was found vandalized with hateful imagery and language on Sunday. The graffiti was covered up. Middleborough Police Department

Police in Middleborough are investigating an act of vandalism at Middleborough High school that they say included hateful language and symbols.

Police said that at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, they were dispatched to the high school for a report of vandalism to an exterior wall of the building.

When they arrived, the responding officers found spray-painted tags on the side of the building. The tags included hateful language and imagery, police said, including a swastika.

“There is no place for the type of hate these individuals put on display at Middleborough High School, and we are committed to working with the school administration and our community partners to both investigate the crime that took place and address the messages themselves,” Chief Joseph Perkins said in a news release.

Principal Paul Branagan wrote in a letter to the school community Sunday that the school’s director of facilities found the graffiti and contacted police. He said the graffiti was “extensive and deeply unsettling,” going around the perimeter of the school.

Branagan said the graffiti also included a “direct threat” against him.

“I need to make something absolutely clear; I am beyond frustrated that this happened at our school. The hateful symbols and threats have no place on our campus and within our community. This behavior will not be tolerated on any level,” he wrote.

The graffiti has been covered until a cleaning crew can remove it on Monday.

Middleborough school officials have shared surveillance images that show two suspects believed to be involved with the incident.

Middleborough police ask that anyone who believes they have information about the incident or the suspects call the department at 508-947-1212.

Middleborough High School was found vandalized with hateful imagery and language on Sunday. Police believe these two individuals were involved. – Middleborough Police Department

Middleborough High School was found vandalized with hateful imagery and language on Sunday. Police believe this individual was involved. – Middleborough Police Department