Crime Alleged shoplifter in custody after reportedly strangling police officer at South Bay Stop & Shop The incident happened Saturday morning.

An alleged shoplifter is in custody after reportedly getting violent with a Boston police officer and eventually strangling him.

At 9:47 a.m. Saturday an officer working at the South Bay Shopping Center was advised that a man, Patrick Craddock, 26, of Boston, was allegedly stealing from Stop & Shop, according to a statement from Boston Police.

As the officer and a store employee attempted to resolve the situation, Craddock allegedly became violent. Craddock reportedly began strangling the officer as they “struggled on the ground.”

The officer’s radio was removed by Craddock, and the officer was initially unable to radio for backup.

However, once his radio was within reach backup arrived and the suspect was placed in custody.

The officer was later transported to a local hospital following the incident. Craddock will be arraigned in South Boston District Court at an unknown date.