Crime Two teens arrested for TechBoston Academy shooting One teen was from Dorchester and one was from Lynn. A bus arrives at TechBoston Academy in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Thursday. Craig F. Walker/Globe staff

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the double shooting of a teacher and a student at TechBoston Academy that happened earlier this month, Boston police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened March 16 around 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy. Teacher Khelmon Bethel, 31, and a 17-year-old student were preparing for a school event when they were both shot.

Both were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, no suspects were identified, but as a result of an investigation into the incident, two suspects are now in custody.

At 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, officers said they found and arrested a 17-year-old male from Lynn following a brief foot chase. The arrest resulted in the recovery of a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun equipped with a laser sight.

Following his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, leading to the recovery of a .22 caliber handgun equipped with a laser sight.

At about 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, a 16-year-old male from Dorchester surrendered himself to members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force and was placed in custody without incident.

The 17-year-old suspect has since been arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The 16-year-old suspect is expected to appear in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on the same charges.