Crime 32-year-old man shot, killed near ATM in Lawrence Police have not released any information regarding potential suspects.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed near an ATM in Lawrence early Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed.

He has since been identified as Jose Delacruz, of Lawrence, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near 257 Essex St., near where a Bank of America ATM is located, according to WCVB.

The man was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation; officials didn’t release any information on potential suspects and no arrests have been made.