Crime Tractor-trailer reportedly damaged monument, ran over street signs in Ludlow Police say the tractor-trailer was making an illegal turn.

The Ludlow Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a stone monument in town.

Police said that on Friday, March 25, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an individual approached a Ludlow police officer near the intersection of Church and Center Streets and reported that the stone monument at that intersection had been damaged by a tractor-trailer.

The Rood family monument was damaged in a hit and run accident Friday. – Ludlow Police Department

The person told the officer that a white truck with red lettering was having trouble making a turn from Center Street, and reversed three times to try to get through.

In doing so, the person said, the truck ran over a stop sign, other street signs, and hit the monument, knocking the top of the monument off and dislodging it from its base.

During an on-scene investigation, police said they found tire tracks and determined that the truck had been attempting an illegal turn onto Church Street from Center Street.

Police said the Rood family monument is over 100 years old, and is the second such monument to be damaged by a vehicle in the last year.

The Department of Public Works was notified of the damage and Ludlow police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 413-583-8305.