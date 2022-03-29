Crime 2 arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $4,000 worth of sunglasses in Back Bay The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Boylston Street business, police said.

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to steal over $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a Back Bay business.

Police were called around 12:27 p.m. Saturday to 800 Boylston St. for a report of a larceny in progress.

There, officers were told that two people had stolen multiple pairs of sunglasses and then took off on foot. Police then saw the alleged suspects trying to hide near a parked car near 189 Saint Botolph St. The suspects were stopped, and the merchandise was recovered.

Police arrested Michael Alexander, 50, of Randolph, and Mayra Dejesus, 48, of Roxbury. From this incident, Alexander is being charged with larceny over $1,200, and Dejesus is being charged with accessory after the fact.

In addition, police found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant from North Attleboro District Court for shoplifting, and Dejesus had a warrant out of Wrentham District Court for two counts of shoplifting, and larceny.