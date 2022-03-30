Crime Marlborough man pleads guilty to 13 counts of child exploitation Philip Raymond will be sentenced Aug. 17.

A Marlborough man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Wednesday to child exploitation offenses, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Philip Raymond, 65, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of attempted and committed child sexual exploitation, officials said.

Raymond was arrested and charged in October 2020 and has remained in federal custody since, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between 2004 and 2012, Raymond produced or attempted to produce child pornography involving 13 different children.

A search of Raymond’s home in 2019 resulted in the seizure of various digital devices containing evidence that Raymond had filmed his sexual abuse of two of those children, officials said.

The digital evidence also showed that Raymond had set up a recording device in his child’s room and in his home’s bathroom to attempt to record images of children in the nude, officials said.

In total, Raymond recorded 13 different children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Raymond is also facing charges in Middlesex Superior Court for child rape, as well as possession of other child pornography discovered during the search of his residence.

The charging statute in these cases demands a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison per count, as well as at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns scheduled Raymond’s sentencing for Aug. 17.