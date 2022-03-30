Crime NH truck crash causes 1,000s of nails, tools to be strewn across the highway The driver of the truck is a "habitual offender" in New Hampshire. The driver of the truck is a "habitual offender" in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police

An early morning truck crash on I-293 south in Manchester, New Hampshire, caused thousands of nails, tools, and construction equipment to be strewn across the highway, closing a road, New Hampshire State Police said Wednesday.

At 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said, troopers responded to a car crash at mile marker nine on I-293. Troopers arrived to find a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on its side and a utility trailer off into the woods.

The crash had caused a tree to fall on the road, blocking the right hand travel lane, and a car crashed into the tree as troopers were arriving.

The crash had also caused a tremendous amount of debris to be scattered across both southbound travel lanes, police said. Thousands of nails, tools, and construction equipment had been released from the trailer.

Police said the driver of the truck was 51-year-old Matthew Worster of Merrimack, New Hampshire, who sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police said he is a “habitual offender,” which in New Hampshire means he has many road-related convictions and is not allowed to drive. Worcester was taken into custody by police.

The road was closed for an hour while emergency crews cleared the roadway of debris and the tree.

Police said all aspects of the crash are still being investigated, and that anyone will information about the crash should call State Police at 603-271-3636.