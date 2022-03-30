Crime Dad reportedly slashed while looking at Northeastern with his daughter The suspect reportedly hit the father in the head with what looked like a box cutter.

The suspect. – Boston police

A dad was reportedly slashed in the back of the head near a Northeastern University dorm last week while looking at potential colleges for his daughter.

Boston police are now looking for the assailant, and asking for the public’s help, in the assault near 452 Huntington Ave. at 12:14 p.m. last Thursday.

The victim was walking with his wife and daughter when he was approached by the suspect, who allegedly began yelling at him, according to Boston 25 News. Then, the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the back of the head with what looked like a box cutter.

The victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for a “deep” cut to the back of his head, the news station reported.

The suspect was seen running into the Ruggles MBTA station.

Anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-4683. The public can also use the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).