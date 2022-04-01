Crime Man who allegedly shot at police in Jamaica Plain held without bail Jeff Anilus, 31, of Randolph, was arraigned from a hospital bed Friday afternoon.

The man who allegedly shot at police and then was reportedly shot by them in Jamaica Plain, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Jeff Anilus, 31, of Randolph, was arraigned virtually from a hospital bed Friday afternoon in West Roxbury Municipal Court.

He’s being charged with two counts of assault to murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, operating with a suspended license, and failure to stop for police. He has pleaded not guilty.

Anilus is being held until 9 a.m. Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

During his Friday court appearance, authorities said Anlius was unable to communicate with his attorney Frank Sacco, other than nodding or shaking his head.

“He wasn’t able to talk and he does seem that he is heavily medicated as a result of his injuries,” Sacco said.

No further details on the incident were released in court.

Early Thursday morning, police performed a traffic stop on Morton Street near Shattuck Hospital, Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said later that day. He said Anilus allegedly took off on foot and officers pursued him. During the chase, he allegedly shot at them, according to police.

“Several” officers then shot back, and Anilus was struck multiple times, Long said. His injuries were thought to be life-threatening at the time, according to Long.

Officials said none of the officers were struck by the gunfire, but were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. One officer had minor injuries, according to police. Investigators found a firearm at the scene, according to police.