Crime Holyoke man pleads guilty to using cheating scheme at MGM Springfield He reportedly used a scheme called "bet capping." Daniel Ruiz was ordered to pay $30,025 in restitution to the casino. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A Holyoke man has pleaded guilty in connection with a cheating scheme that won him more than $30,000 in illegal poker winnings at MGM Springfield, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Daniel Ruiz, age 41, pleaded guilty March 24 in Hampden Superior Court to one count of larceny by single scheme, and one count of cheating and swindling.

Following the plea, Judge Edward McDonough ordered Ruiz to serve two years of probation with the condition that he pay $30,025 in restitution to the casino.

Ruiz is the first person to be indicted with cheating at a Massachusetts casino.

According to the AG’s Office, between January 29, 2019 and February 14, 2019, Ruiz frequently went to MGM Springfield to play four card poker.

Advertisement:

While playing, Ruiz repeatedly used a strategy whereby he would ask dealers to break a high value chip down to smaller chips. Ruiz then handed the high value chip to the dealers, and using a slight of hand, discreetly added to his existing bet in the game, increasing his winnings.

This scheme is known as “bet-capping.” He was ultimately caught when MGM saw him cheating at the game on their surveillance system.