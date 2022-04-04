Crime April Fool’s 911 call about double murder causes 5 police departments to respond to Hull home Hull residents were initially told to shelter in place.

What appears to be a prank 911 phone call made on April Fool’s Day to Hull police caused police, fire, and emergency services from five different South Shore towns to respond to a home unnecessarily.

Now, Hull police are investigating the crime, which is called “swatting.”

Hull police said that at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, April 1, they received a 911 call during which the caller said they had murdered their mother and father and were refusing to come out of a home on Nantasket Avenue.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and following established policies and procedures, a police, fire and emergency medical response ensued, including a summoning of mutual aid from the Hingham, Cohasset, Norwell and Scituate police departments,” Hull police wrote in a news release.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to Hull residents to notify them to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said. Nantasket Avenue was temporarily closed while police responded.

Police said that when they arrived, an initial investigation found that the residents of the home were inside. Police said they were able to enter the home and confirm that it was secure and that no one was injured.

Police soon determined that the call was a hoax. They said they then made a sweep of the area and allowed residents to return home.

The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 11 p.m.

At this time, police said, they don’t believe the call came from anyone from Hull or with ties to Hull.