Crime Dracut police to charge man for peering into children’s bedroom at night The man was seen peering into the bedroom of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old around 2 a.m. Monday.

Dracut police are planning to bring charges against a man who they say was found peering through the bedroom of two children in the middle of the night.

Police said that on Monday, April 4, at 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious man hiding in the bushes outside a resident’s apartment at 120 Skyline Drive.

Officers said they arrived and spoke to a resident of the apartment complex who said she was walking her dog at about 2 a.m. when her dog began barking at a section of bushes. She told police a man had emerged from the bushes the dog had been barking at.

Police said they also spoke to another resident of the building who said she was awoken by a barking dog, and shortly afterward heard her 2- and 5-year-old daughters crying in their bedroom. That resident told officers her 5-year-old said she had seen a man peering into her bedroom window.

Dracut police said they searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.

At 4:30 a.m. the same night, police said, they received a call reporting that the man from earlier had returned to 120 Skyline Drive and fled in a car.

Dracut police said they stopped the car nearby and identified the driver. They were also able to identify the driver as the man who had been looking into the children’s bedroom window earlier.

Dracut police intend to charge that man in Lowell District Court. His identity and the charges being sought have not been released.

The owner of 120 Skyline Drive has also issued a no-trespass order barring the suspect from returning to the property.