Crime Florida man arrested for allegedly masturbating on a flight to Boston The victim was a 21-year-old woman who was seated next to him during a flight from Newark to Boston.

A Florida man was arrested Sunday for allegedly masturbating and showing his penis to a passenger during a flight from Newark to Boston on Friday, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida, was charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S.

Shortly after taking off, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, the victim, a 21-year-old woman who was seated next to Robinson during the flight, recorded a 24-second video of Robinson allegedly fondling and manipulating his penis through his pants.

A short time later, the victim alleges, she looked over and saw that Robinson had exposed his penis.

Approximately five minutes before landing, Robinson allegedly put his hand on the victim’s thigh. The victim then asked why he was touching her, and he withdrew his hand.

The victim got the attention of another passenger by showing a message on her phone that read: “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.”

As the passengers got off the plane, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, the victim spoke with a flight attendant about the incident but was unable to point Robinson out due to the number of passengers getting off the plane.

Security footage showed Robinson repeatedly looking back in the direction from which he came while walking towards baggage claim, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The charge of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S. provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Robinson was arrested Sunday morning at Boston Logan International Airport and will appear in a federal court in Boston at a later date.