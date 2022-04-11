Crime Man killed in shooting at Roxbury’s Orchard Park "One of the obvious, primary concerns would be the fact that this happened in a public park."

A man was killed on Monday evening in a shooting at Orchard Park in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.

Boston Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 7 Keegan Street at around 5:46 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS where he was later pronounced dead, according to Deputy Superintendent Felipe Colon.

There were two guns at the scene, according to ballistic evidence. A large police presence could be seen at the edge of the baseball field in the park, but whether the shooting occurred on the baseball field is not clear.

“This is yet another tragic situation. Our hearts are heavy at this particular time,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “One of the obvious, primary concerns would be the fact that this happened in a public park.”

An initial investigation indicated there were no other people in the park at the time of the incident. However, a nearby resident told WCVB reporter John Atwater there was a group of children playing in the park who scattered when they heard gunshots.

The incident is still under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information contact the homicide division at 617-343-4470, or contact the tip line if they wish to remain anonymous.