Crime Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom arrested on unrelated charges Kayla Montgomery is the estranged wife of Adam Montgomery, Harmony's father. This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who was arrested on January 5, 2022, in Manchester. Montgomery, wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019, has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.

The estranged wife of 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, a missing girl from New Hampshire, has been arrested on new charges which are unrelated to the girl’s disappearance, WCVB reported Tuesday.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property in connection with a theft of guns in Manchester, New Hampshire in September or October 2019, the news station reported.

Her husband, Adam Montgomery, was charged earlier this month for allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun.

Adam Montgomery is the father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old girl who police believe has been missing since late 2019. WCVB reported that police say there’s no evidence of a connection between the stolen guns and Harmony’s disappearance.

In March, Kayla Montgomery was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception. She allegedly told state Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and received food stamp benefits for Harmony.