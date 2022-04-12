Crime Man allegedly runs onto I-93, bites trooper early Saturday Three civilians helped to restrain the suspect during the fracas.

A Boston man has been arraigned on a variety of charges after he allegedly ran onto I-93 northbound in the middle of the night, threw something at a state trooper, and then attempted to grab the trooper’s gun during a struggle.

Joshua Ocheltree, 37, is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer, mayhem, disorderly conduct, and heroin possession, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

He was ordered held on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 16, a press release said.

Saturday around 2:14 a.m., state police received a report of a pedestrian on I-93 northbound near Massachusetts Avenue. Near the shopping center in South Bay, Ocheltree allegedly ran in front of a trooper’s cruiser and then onto the highway median, authorities said in a press release

“The trooper instructed him to get down,” the release said. “Ocheltree instead threw an object at the trooper and ran onto Route 93 Southbound.”

The trooper then tried to restrain Ocheltree, and Ocheltree tried to grab the trooper’s gun. During the struggle, Ocheltree allegedly bit the trooper on the wrist and leg until he bled, the release said. Three civilians helped the trooper restrain Ocheltree.

Instead of bringing him in for booking, Ocheltree was taken to Boston Medical Center “due to his level of impairment,” the release said. He was discharged from the hospital the next day. While he was being booked, officers reported finding a dollar bill that was folded up with what they believed to be heroin inside.