Man convicted of murdering his wife in Colombia in 1994 arrested in Mass.; was living under fake name in Belmont

The FBI on Wednesday arrested an international fugitive who had been living under an assumed name in Belmont and had been convicted in absentia in his home nation of Colombia for the 1994 slaying of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter, authorities said.

William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, fled Colombia following the June 19, 1994, killing of his wife, Laura Rose Agudelo, in Medellín. He had fatally shot his wife and then shot his daughter when she tried to intervene, the FBI said in a statement.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded killer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity for himself so he could live under the radar,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in the statement. “He needs to face justice for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those wanted in their native countries, and the FBI will continue to leverage our international partnerships to remove dangerous fugitives like him from our communities.”

