Crime 2 men in critical condition, 2 charged with assault in Chinatown shooting Police pursued the suspects into Charlestown before they were apprehended.

Two men are in critical condition, and two men have been charged with assault in connection with an early morning double shooting in Chinatown.

Ven Bunton, 23, of Lowell, and Alexio Carmello-Marquez, 24, of Tampa, Florida, have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, Bunton has been charged with two counts of assault and battery with intent to murder, and one charge of failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor-vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Boston police said they responded to Hudson and Beach Streets around 2:35 a.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

At the scene, police said, they found that two men who appeared to be in their early 30s had been shot and had life-threatening injuries. They were taken to nearby hospitals where they are in critical but stable condition.

Police said they were given a description of the suspects’ vehicle by witnesses, and that they found the vehicle while canvassing the area near Atlantic Avenue and Kneeland Street.

Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects tried to flee and drove through several red lights.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at the Sullivan Square rotary after crossing over the North Washington Street Bridge into Charlestown. The car flipped on its side and came to a stop in the grassy area inside the traffic circle.

Police said they were able to get the three men who were inside the vehicle out of the car without incident. The three men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they also found guns and ammunition in the car after the men left the vehicle.

Though three men are in custody, only Bunton and Carmello-Marquez have been charged in connection with the shooting.

They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.