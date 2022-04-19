Crime Randolph police try to reunite seniors with items stolen by Weymouth woman The woman was a health aide who used her position to enter people's homes. Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, of Weymouth. Randolph Police Department

Randolph police have accused a Weymouth home health aide of stealing valuables from seniors across the South Shore.

Now, they are looking to help reunite seniors with their stolen items.

Anne Rose Fleurant, 36, has been charged with identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card, and improper use of a credit card.

Police said they began investigating Fleurant in connection with missing property on March 22 when a victim living at a senior living facility in Randolph reported to police that they had noticed their jewelry missing an hour after Fleurant had left their apartment.

The victim also reported that their credit card, which was missing, had been used at a liquor store and the Macy’s at South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

Police said their investigation found that Fleurant allegedly went into numerous senior living communities and entered victims’ apartments posing as a home health aide or hospice care worker.

Once inside the homes, police said, Fleurant allegedly stole valuables including jewelry, designer handbags, credit cards, checks, money, and other items.

Police said Fleurant was employed as a home health aide, and she allegedly stole property from homes where she was supposed to be working, as well as from victims for whom she did not work.

Fleurant allegedly knocked on victims’ doors, and when the victims answered the door, she told them she was sent by an insurance company or that she worked for hospice and was there to assist the victim.

Several of the victims that have been identified are suffering from dementia, police said.

Police said they obtained and executed search warrants for Fleurant’s home and car. They said Fleurant allegedly carried personal checks from three different victims. The checks had been removed from the back of the victims’ checkbooks, so the victims were unaware that they were missing, police said.

Police said Fleurant also allegedly had work identification cards from 12 different healthcare agencies, as well as items purchased using stolen credit cards along with their receipts.

Victims have been located in many communities, including Randolph, Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Cohasset, and Westwood, police said. Investigators believe there are many more victims, some of whom may not be aware that they were robbed.

A large amount of jewelry and valuables found in Fleurant’s possession were seized by police and are being held by the Randolph Police Department. Police are trying to find the owners of the items.

These items include:

A charm with the name “Kim” inside

A ceramic jewelry container with a woman holding a heart on the top that reads “love, heartfelt and true” on the inside

A gold baby shoe pendant on a clasp engraved with “EPHRATA” on the bottom of the shoe

A teddy bear pendant with “HH” on it

A penguin pendant with diamonds on it

A ring with three set stones

Gucci eyeglasses with gold-colored frames in a flowered soft case

A ceramic apple with “Vision Inspiration Accomplishment” engraved on it

A gold-colored oval jewelry box with a painted top, which is the picture of a yellow building and the words “ASSIS-BASILICA DI S. FRANCESCO”

A white pendant with a gold letter “J” in a Lander Jewelers Box

A gold bracelet with the name “Vannie” engraved on it

The President’s Volunteer Service Award gold coin

A snake necklace with diamonds

Matching aqua and silver Coach bracelet, necklace and earrings

Matching necklace, ring, earrings, and bracelet with clouded blue-colored hearts

A translucent plastic compartment container containing numerous men’s rings, one of which is stamped “United States of America 1874”

A bracelet with a starfish by the clasp and a heart pendant with “Emma” engraved on it

A bracelet with multi-colored beads, a silver heart pendant engraved with “grandkids” and a heart engraved with “forever friends”

A gold pendant with a chain attached to a skeleton key

Small jeweled pendants including a snowman’s face with a top hat, two Christmas wreaths and two Christmas trees

A small collection of foreign currency was also found in Fleurant’s possession, police said, including Dinara (Yugoslavia), Schilling (Austria), Bolivares (Venezuela), Rupees (India), Pounds (Scotland), and Lire (India).

Police said there are many other pieces of jewelry, including rings, necklaces, and bracelets that are in the possession of the Randolph Police Department and may be identified by the owners.

In total, the department said it has around 50 pieces of jewelry.

The Randolph Police Department is looking to identify additional victims and has photographs of the seized jewelry and other items available for viewing.

Fleurant was arraigned on March 30 in Quincy District Court, but police said they expect to press further charges.

Police said she is also being investigated for related offenses in Cohasset, Weymouth, and Quincy.

Anyone with information on the items or who believes they may be a victim can call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212 and ask for Detective Marc Abramson (ext. 135) or Detective Christopher Jones (ext. 122).