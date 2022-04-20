Crime 2 women stabbed after alleged Theater District brawl The incident happened early Wednesday morning near Stuart Street and Boston Common.

Two women were seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in the Theater District.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Stuart Street near the Boston Common, according to WHDH. Both victims had stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident was said to have happened following a fight involving roughly 10 people after they left the Tunnel nightclub, the news station reported.

The names of the victims have not been released; the suspects were not publicly identified. No further information was available Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.