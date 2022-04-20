2 women stabbed after alleged Theater District brawl

Newsletter Signup
Two women were seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in the Theater District.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Stuart Street near the Boston Common, according to WHDH. Both victims had stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.
The incident was said to have happened following a fight involving roughly 10 people after they left the Tunnel nightclub, the news station reported.
The names of the victims have not been released; the suspects were not publicly identified. No further information was available Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
