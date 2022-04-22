Crime Woman, 68, shot by stray gunfire in Chelsea, police say The incident happened around 1:08 p.m. on Washington Avenue Thursday.

A 68-year-old woman is expected to live after being struck by stray gunfire while in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened near 87 Washington Ave. around 1:08 p.m. The woman was found with gunshot wounds near Everett Avenue, according to a press release.

The victim, who lives in Chelsea, was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital She was reportedly in stable condition as of Thursday, police said.

The woman was reportedly not involved with an altercation that was taking place nearby, and had just left a business and was getting in her car when gunfire broke out, according to authorities.

The woman was hit in the arm and the chest, her son told WCVB.

Those in the area reported seeing a man running from the scene, and a silver sedan that also fled around that time, police said.

Chelsea residents can provide tips 24 hours per day by calling 617-466-4880.

