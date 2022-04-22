Crime Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting in Dorchester The incident happened near 96 Lawrence Ave., according to authorities.

A man is dead and a woman injured after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Dorchester.

Police were called to the area near 96 Lawrence Ave. around 12:16 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Boston police.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. Police don’t believe there is an active threat to the public, the spokesperson said.

No further information was available.