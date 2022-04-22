Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man is dead and a woman injured after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Dorchester.
Police were called to the area near 96 Lawrence Ave. around 12:16 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Boston police.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. Police don’t believe there is an active threat to the public, the spokesperson said.
No further information was available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.