Crime Video: Lawn chair flies out of a pickup truck, and into a trooper’s windshield No one was hurt in the incident, but police have a word of warning. This screen from a Vermont State Police dashcam video shows an unsecured lawn chair flying into the windshield of a cruiser as it drove along a Burlington highway.

Tie your stuff down.

That’s the message Vermont State Police issued after dashcam video caught an unsecured lawn chair flying into the windshield of a cruiser as it drove along a Burlington highway.

On Friday, state police released the startling video, which showed a dark pickup truck driving on the highway in front of the cruiser, reportedly driven by Trooper Dylan LaMere. After a few moments, the truck switches lanes, and a folding lawn chair flies out from the back of the truck bed and heads right for the cruiser’s windshield.

“Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser,” police tweeted. “Luckily no one was injured. The pickup’s driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!”

The video shows the long, beige chair twirling in the air before cracking the cop’s windshield as the cruiser slowed down.

Police also shared the video on their Facebook account, where it racked up about 200 comments within a few hours.

“Very glad no injuries to the trooper. Wish drivers were more knowledgeable of the laws,” said one Facebook user. “Be safe out on the roads.”