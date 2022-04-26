Crime Group of 11- and 13-year-olds taken into custody after alleged McDonald’s fracas The incident began late Sunday night and went into Monday at the McDonald's at 301 Warren St. in Roxbury.

A trio of young juveniles was taken into custody by Boston police after allegedly starting a fight with McDonald’s employees and then assaulting responding officers.

The unidentified juveniles, who range from 11 to 13 years old, were found at the McDonald’s at 301 Warren St. around 11:35 p.m. Sunday after police were called there for a fight.

On scene, police spoke with the group, one of whom was threatening to “[expletive] that [expletive] up.” Another told an officer that an employee tossed a drink at them following an argument. Amid the fracas, one of the juveniles allegedly punched an employee, according to the police report.

Several other officers arrived, and the three juveniles said they were going home via the bus and left the scene.

An employee told police that she had been working at the drive-thru window when the juveniles started throwing water bottles and rocks at the workers and customers there. The employee said she tried throwing things back in an attempt to get the group to leave, but they just threw them back through the window. That’s when the manager directed an employee to call 911, the report said.

But that wouldn’t be the end of it. Less than an hour later, at 12:23 a.m. Monday, a report came in that the juveniles were back at the McDonald’s, again allegedly attempting to fight the employees. Multiple police responded, and the owner told them he was closing the restaurant for the evening due to the prior incident, according to the report.

Camera footage showed one of the juveniles going into the restaurant and swinging a metal cane at the lights, then threatening to strike someone with it. The group then took off, the report said.

Then, police received another 911 call that the same group of kids was at the corner of Warren and Edgewood streets “causing a disturbance.” One of them allegedly began using racial and homophobic slurs on one of the officers. He was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, according to the report.

Another of the group allegedly called an officer a couple of racial slurs and threatened to “[expletive] him up.” She was then handcuffed. The third juvenile allegedly “made contact” with the face of one of the officers and kicked another officer in the genitals. She was also handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, the report said.

One of the juveniles was brought home to her mother. A second was taken home to her mother; she also had a warrant out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court and her mother was told to bring her to court in the morning, the report said.

The third juvenile was charged with delinquent to wit; assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the report. He also had a felony warrant out of juvenile court and was taken home to his mother, who was told of his pending court date, according to the report.