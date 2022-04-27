Crime FBI joins investigation into murders of N.H. couple on walking trail Investigators are asking the public for information about the Reids' whereabouts when they were last seen alive. Djeswende Reid, left, and Stephen Reid in an undated picture provided by investigators. NH Attorney General's Office

The FBI has joined the investigation into what happened to a New Hampshire couple, who were shot dead on a walking trail near their Concord home last week.

Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Boston office, told the Seacoast Current that the New Hampshire Department of Justice asked the bureau to join the probe.

“However, we are going to refrain from characterizing the nature of our assistance in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Setera told the outlet in a statement.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, were found dead last Thursday near the Broken Ground Trails, after they left their apartment to go on a walk that previous Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Each suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg, who determined the manner of each death was homicide.

The couple’s family described the pair as soulmates who were enjoying their retirement.

Investigators are asking the public to provide any information about the Reids’ whereabouts when they were last seen alive.

Concord police can be reached at 603 225-8600 and tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603 226-3100, officials said. Tips may also be sent online through the Crimeline website or by text by testing TIP234 and the message to CRIMES (274637).