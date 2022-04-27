Crime Lynn teen arrested in shooting that injured 68-year-old woman Jefferson Barrillas, 18, allegedly fled from police during the investigation.

A Lynn teenager was arrested Tuesday in Malden in connection with a shooting in Chelsea last week that left a 68-year-old woman injured.

Jefferson Barrillas, 18, was arrested after a search that left a detective with minor injuries, according to Chelsea police. He is facing multiple charges including armed assault to murder.

The shooting happened Thursday in Chelsea near 78 Washington Ave. around 1:08 p.m. The victim was reportedly not involved in the altercation. She had just left a business and was getting in her car when gunfire broke out, authorities said at the time.

Police said officers tried to approach Barrillas, who allegedly had rented a Zip Car, while he was stopped in traffic on Friday. He allegedly fled from officers as they approached and struck a detective, who sustained minor injuries, police said.

Barrillas will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

In Chelsea where Police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight. Area around 87 Washington closed. Female victim, non life threatening injury. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/en0j3hBuK5 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) April 21, 2022