Lynn teen arrested in shooting that injured 68-year-old woman

A Lynn teenager was arrested Tuesday in Malden in connection with a shooting in Chelsea last week that left a 68-year-old woman injured.
Jefferson Barrillas, 18, was arrested after a search that left a detective with minor injuries, according to Chelsea police. He is facing multiple charges including armed assault to murder.
The shooting happened Thursday in Chelsea near 78 Washington Ave. around 1:08 p.m. The victim was reportedly not involved in the altercation. She had just left a business and was getting in her car when gunfire broke out, authorities said at the time.
Police said officers tried to approach Barrillas, who allegedly had rented a Zip Car, while he was stopped in traffic on Friday. He allegedly fled from officers as they approached and struck a detective, who sustained minor injuries, police said.
Barrillas will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.
