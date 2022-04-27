Man shot and killed near Roxbury elementary school

Newsletter Signup
A man in his mid-50s was shot and killed a block away from Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.
At 11:40 a.m., police said, they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Wabeno Street and Wyoming Street. Officers found a man there who had gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Boston Globe reported that The Trotter School was put into “safe mode” during the shooting and subsequent investigation, but that police soon cleared the area.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
